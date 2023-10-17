City of Sherman rolls out pink trashcans in support of breast cancer awareness

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is rolling out something pink!

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, the city is offering residents the chance to purchase pink trash cans. the proceeds will go to the non- profit, Women Rock.

“I was trying to figure out a way that we could put money into a nonprofit that’s really growing in our area,” Sherman councilman, Daron Holland said.

The trash cans are $50.

