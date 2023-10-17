Texoma Local
Grayson County Commissioners approve construction management contract for Grayson Co. jail project

By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners approved a contract with the company ACGM for the Grayson County jail project that will provide upgrades for the county’s facility.

The company is a consulting group for new construction projects.

They are the county’s advocate, and work with the architect and the contractor to make sure all of the scope of the work is covered.

“So they’re kind of like the overseer, that works on our behalf to make sure everything is done properly,” Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey said.

