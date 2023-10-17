Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Looking for the next hundred’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family

World War II veteran James Flinchum celebrated 100 years of life with family and friends in Virginia. (Source: WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Virginia over the weekend.

James Flinchum was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones at his assisted living home in Christiansburg.

He said he was honored to have his closest people with him on his special day.

“Feels pretty good, I’m looking for the next hundred,” Flinchum said.

Flinchim served as an aviation engineer for two years during World War II.

Flinchim’s son, Jim Flinchum, also served in the military and said his father doesn’t like to talk about his experiences in the war, like many veterans.

“The P-51s would land and very often they were shot up already and leaking fuel, Many of them caught fire, and he always got the pilots out, and the pilots were sometimes on fire too and he’d pull them out, spray them down; he was quite heroic on that,” Jim Flinchum said.

While serving, James Flinchum was stationed in England after two years in his platoon. Once there, he traveled across Europe after D-Day.

Jim Flunchum said his father’s secret to living a long life is “no smoking, no drinking.” He also said it’s an honor to be able to see his father live to 100.

“How many people do you know who can say ‘Happy 100th birthday?’ You know anybody that can say that?” Jim Flinchum said.

The centenarian spent the rest of last Sunday afternoon receiving gifts and eating cake with his guests at the party of the century.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

Latest News

Grayson County Commissioners approve construction management contract for jail expansion project.
Grayson County Commissioners approve construction management contract for Grayson Co. jail project
Sherman rolls out pink trash cans in support of breast cancer awareness month
City of Sherman rolls out pink trashcans in support of breast cancer awareness
The award is part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which has made over $7 billion available...
Pottsboro Library and Tek Wav awarded $550,000 to provide internet to community
The award is part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which has made over $7 billion available...
Pottsboro Library and Tek Wav awarded $550,000 to provide internet to community
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set