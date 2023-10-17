Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor

Meiko the malamute is running for mayor of Anchorage!
By Dave Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – An unusual candidate is running for mayor in Anchorage and his campaign manager says he has the right deposition for the job – Meiko the Alaskan malamute mix.

Richard “Ziggy” Zeigler is Meiko’s campaign manager and is a fixture in the downtown area, creating murals.

His latest endeavor is backing his favorite candidate in the upcoming election.

“Politics has become kind of a dog-eat-dog kind of thing,” Zeigler said, adding that everyone wants to take pictures of him when they walk up and down the street.

Meiko is a very likable and huggable candidate.

“And he loves to give kisses,” Zeigler said. “Well, I figured why not run a dog for mayor and for office might change things how people feel.”

As perfect as Meiko seems, even he’s got his price.

“You can influence him, I hate to say that. A treat will always get him to respond to you,” Zeigler said, joking that even the ones with paws have flaws.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Over 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on hospital, Gaza Health Ministry says
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott...
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
Car seen on video going airborne into canal
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Voting is underway in the House to elect a new speaker as Republicans nominate Jordan