Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

One person dies in Bryan County trash truck crash

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A rollover crash on State Highway 70E in Bryan County left one person dead.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at around 11:30 Tuesday morning a Hoffman trash truck driver was thrown from the vehicle during a crash east of Wade.

The driver was pronounced dead, and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

Latest News

The International Center for Autism in Denison is hosting a sensory friendly movie event on...
Talk of the Town: Sensory Friendly Movie Event
A house in Fannin County is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.
Video captures Fannin County house fire
The International Center for Autism in Denison is hosting a sensory friendly movie event on...
Talk of the Town: Sensory Friendly Movie Event
Anyone interested in participating can call in at (855) 614-0277.
Senator Markwayne Mullin to hold telephone town hall
State Fair of Texas ensuring safety for both mind and body
State Fair of Texas ensuring safety measures for both mind and body