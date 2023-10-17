One person dies in Bryan County trash truck crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A rollover crash on State Highway 70E in Bryan County left one person dead.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at around 11:30 Tuesday morning a Hoffman trash truck driver was thrown from the vehicle during a crash east of Wade.

The driver was pronounced dead, and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

