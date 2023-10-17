Pottsboro Library and Tek Wav awarded $550,000 to provide internet to community

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - " we really feel like this is going to change people’s lives,” Pottsboro Library Director, Dianne Connery expressed.

The Pottsboro Library and Tek Wav receive an award for $550,000 to build infrastructure in Grayson County and provide 500 homes with internet access for a minimum of a year.

The award is part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which has made over $7 billion available to purchase modems, routers and other useful equipment for library patrons.

“We connect people with the resources they need, whether that be online or print resources,” she continued.

The program is meant to serve those who can’t afford internet, or who may not live in an area with adequate service.

" Right now we have existing infrastructure, and we are working on two more towers that are coming online hopefully in the next month or so,” Owner of Tek Wav, JJ McGrath shared.

Connery said it’s an issue Texas voters will see on their November ballot this year.

“Prop 8 will establish $1.5 billion to be spent in Texas, on broadband issues. and that impacts 911 students, schools, businesses,” Connery said.

Connery said passing Prop 8 would go a long way in making sure all Texans have internet access sooner.

“You may have heard about the $3.3 billion that’s coming to Texas. that’s federal money. That won’t come till 2025. So this is going to bridge that gap,” she stated.

For now, you have to be a patron of the Pottsboro Library to receive services.

Click here for information on how to sign up.

