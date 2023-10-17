SEDCO approves land sale for two industrial suppliers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Economic Development Corporation approved two high-tech suppliers to join Progress Park III in south Sherman.

SEDCO President, Kent Sharp, said the area is home to over $35 billion dollars in industrial plants including Texas Instruments and Global Wafers.

“We had anticipated that those suppliers would come in and add additional jobs,” Sharp said.

The two new companies, Tokyo Electron and Perseys, would add 120 jobs while supporting surrounding plants.

Japan-based Tokyo Electron and Israel-based Perseys make, maintain, and clean semiconductor equipment.

“There are so many processes and so many pieces of highly automated equipment that suppliers need to be within close proximity to the actual companies,” Sharp said.

SEDCO’s plan is to split up a ten-acre plot of land purchased in 2020 off of Howe and Dorset Street between the two companies.

The plan to split the ten acres into two five-acre tracts must be approved by the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission.

If approved by P&Z in Tuesday night’s meeting, the land sale would continue. One plot would be sold for $500,000 and the other for $400,000.

“After that, the rest of the architectural engineering will all come into shape and take form pretty quick,” Sharp said.

SEDCO expects more semiconductor suppliers to join south Sherman in the future.

News 12 will update when the planning and zoning decision is available.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.