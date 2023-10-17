Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Senator Markwayne Mullin to hold telephone town hall

Anyone interested in participating can call in at (855) 614-0277.
Anyone interested in participating can call in at (855) 614-0277.(mullin.senate.gov)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will host a telephone town hall Tuesday night to discuss the latest from Washington.

The call starts at 6:30, and Senator Mullin will give an update from the capitol and answer questions about topics including, the war in Israel, the economy, and the border.

According to a post on Senator Mullin’s Facebook page, they are many callers, and they encourage people to call five to ten minutes early to get connected.

Anyone interested in participating can call in at (855) 614-0277.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

Latest News

State Fair of Texas ensuring safety for both mind and body
State Fair of Texas ensuring safety measures for both mind and body
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine announced it will be closing its doors next month...
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors
ACCORDING TO A STUDY BY A UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN PROFESSOR, ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS ARE JUST AS...
Study finds ultra-processed foods to be as addicting as nicotine, cocaine, and heroin