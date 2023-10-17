Senator Markwayne Mullin to hold telephone town hall

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will host a telephone town hall Tuesday night to discuss the latest from Washington.

The call starts at 6:30, and Senator Mullin will give an update from the capitol and answer questions about topics including, the war in Israel, the economy, and the border.

According to a post on Senator Mullin’s Facebook page, they are many callers, and they encourage people to call five to ten minutes early to get connected.

Anyone interested in participating can call in at (855) 614-0277.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.