Sherman searching for wins down the stretch of the season

Sherman prepares for Lone Star
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are still searching for their footing down the stretch of the season as Josh Aleman and his group now sit at 2-5 on the year after a tough shutout loss to Frisco Reedy.

But the Bearcats will continue to fight, with another test on the door step this week as the ninth ranked Frisco Lone Star Rangers come into town.

“We just want to go out there and compete and give them everything we’ve got,” said Sherman head coach Josh Aleman. “At the end of the day, if we execute and do what we’re supposed to do, then wherever the chips fall, they fall you know what I mean? But you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to control what you can control. Which is our attitude and our effort when we go into things. So, we’ll have a great week of practice here and we’ll be ready to go on Friday.”

Tom Bean-Whitewright Highlights