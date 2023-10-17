Texoma Local
State Fair of Texas ensuring safety measures for both mind and body

Safety measures at the State Fair of Texas will stay in place for years to come
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - The State Fair of Texas said safety is their number one priority for both the mind and the body.

On Wednesday, the fair has “sensory friendly mornings” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During those hours, the State Fair of Texas turns down all of the sounds and turns down all of the flashy blinking lights as a way to make it a less overwhelming environment for people who are on the spectrum, have PTSD, have migraines, or might just be over-stimulated.

“We’ve seen continued success with it, folks just being so grateful that we offer an opportunity for them to come out and enjoy the fair, at the end of the day we can’t remove all of the stimulus that you’re going to have, but we have quiet zones sprinkled throughout the grounds so should you need to go and reset and recharge you can do that,” State Fair’s Public Relations Manager Taylor Austin said.

This was an idea that Austin suggested five years ago.

“It means everything to me this was actually an idea that I had and at the time I was an entry level employee and to bring it to the leadership team and for them to take it seriously just goes to show our organization truly means it when we say we welcome folks from all walks of life at the State Fair of Texas,” Austin said.

Austin said Wednesday is one of the least populated days at the fair and it’s also their best discount day where if a fair goers brings five canned food items they can get in for just $5 that go towards the North Texas Food Bank.

“So the State Fair of Texas is really all about community at the end of the day and we were able to offer this opportunity to one community and give back to those in need is just the perfect mix for us,” Austin said.

Not only are they thinking about your mental state but also your physical state as they are starting something new this year with a curfew where starting at 5 p.m. if you are 17 years or younger and you are entering the state fair, you must be accompanied by somebody who is 21 years or older.

“Once they are in the fairgrounds, we don’t require that they stay together, we encourage it, stay in touch with your minors so that you can stay as safe as possible but its okay to mosey around the fair as you would,” Austin said.

Austin said safety is the fairs number one priority and they plan to continue this policy for years to come.

