Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Trial continues in the murder of a young Sherman woman

It’s day two of the Emelia Gunnels murder trial in Grayson County, who we now know was strangled to death.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -It’s day two of the Emelia Gunnels murder trial in Grayson County, who we now know was strangled to death.

Charged in her death, her former co-worker, 46-year-old Ebby Wade.

Tuesday, prosecutors are presenting their case against Wade, who is on trial for murder.

Wade is representing himself.

Over 10 witnesses were called Tuesday by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

One is Emelia’s mother, Irene who says her eldest daughter would give Wade rides to or from the FedEx in Sherman where they both worked.

Almost a month prior to her death, Wade sent her flowers for Valentine’s Day, Irene said that upset her daughter and she threw them away.

Irene continues, saying Emelia stopped giving rides to Wade and told her mother she wanted to find another job to get away from Wade.

However, a month later, she went to Wade’s apartment to play video games but never returned.

Her body was found on March 23, 2020, two days later.

The medical examiner who took the stand says her cause of death was strangulation.

Investigators tied Wade to Emilia’s murder through DNA and fingerprints.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

Latest News

Grayson County Commissioners approve construction management contract for jail expansion project.
Grayson County Commissioners approve construction management contract for Grayson Co. jail project
Sherman rolls out pink trash cans in support of breast cancer awareness month
City of Sherman rolls out pink trashcans in support of breast cancer awareness
The award is part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which has made over $7 billion available...
Pottsboro Library and Tek Wav awarded $550,000 to provide internet to community
The award is part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which has made over $7 billion available...
Pottsboro Library and Tek Wav awarded $550,000 to provide internet to community
The two industrial suppliers would join Progress Park III in south Sherman.
SEDCO approves land sale for two industrial suppliers