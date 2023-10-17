Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

United Airlines has plan to reduce bottleneck during boarding process

The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.
The airline says the system is similar to one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – United Airlines is introducing a new boarding process to help eliminate the logjam that happens when people step into the aisle to allow passengers with window seats to sit down.

In economy class, people with window seats will board first, followed by those in the middle.

Passengers with aisle seats will board last.

The airline says the system is similar to the one it had until 2017 but with more nuances.

The new process allows pre-boarding, award tier and higher-seat class customers to go first.

Basic economy passengers will board last.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Source: President Mahmoud Abbas cancels planned meeting with President Biden after hospital strike
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market