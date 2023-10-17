Video captures Fannin County house fire
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - A house in Fannin County is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.
Video captured and shared by Wolfe City Fire Rescue shows the moments one of their firefighters arrived on the scene.
The Wolfe City department was called in to assist Ladonia, Honey Grove, and Dodd City battle the blaze.
Officials said that the home was unoccupied and no one was injured in the fire.
