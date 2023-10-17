Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Video captures Fannin County house fire

A house in Fannin County is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.
A house in Fannin County is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.(Wolfe City Fire Rescue)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - A house in Fannin County is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.

Video captured and shared by Wolfe City Fire Rescue shows the moments one of their firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Wolfe City department was called in to assist Ladonia, Honey Grove, and Dodd City battle the blaze.

Officials said that the home was unoccupied and no one was injured in the fire.

Quick video clip of Engine 2 arriving and the initial fire attack of the mutual aid structure fire last night in Fannin County.

Posted by Wolfe City Fire Rescue on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

Latest News

Anyone interested in participating can call in at (855) 614-0277.
Senator Markwayne Mullin to hold telephone town hall
State Fair of Texas ensuring safety for both mind and body
State Fair of Texas ensuring safety measures for both mind and body
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine announced it will be closing its doors next month...
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors