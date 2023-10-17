Video captures Fannin County house fire

LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - A house in Fannin County is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.

Video captured and shared by Wolfe City Fire Rescue shows the moments one of their firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Wolfe City department was called in to assist Ladonia, Honey Grove, and Dodd City battle the blaze.

Officials said that the home was unoccupied and no one was injured in the fire.

Quick video clip of Engine 2 arriving and the initial fire attack of the mutual aid structure fire last night in Fannin County. Posted by Wolfe City Fire Rescue on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.