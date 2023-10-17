Warmer Winds Blowing...

Expect another clear and cool night, but “not as cool” as it has been, lows between 45 and 50 degrees, very light southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday features more beautiful sunshine and warming temperatures, generally in the 79 to 83 degree range. Winds will pick up a bit from the south, nothing extreme, but up to 20 mph.

A very weak cold front arrives Wednesday night/Thursday morning, it will have little impact on temperatures and the dry pre-frontal air mass suggests no rain for its passage. Weekend weather will be dominated by dry air with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. A shift in the upper level pattern brings deep low pressure across the western U.S.; meanwhile a stiff southerly breeze transports a deep feed of Gulf moisture northward.

It’s a classic set-up for heavy rainfall, but we’re a bit too early to go “hog wild” with this event as a lot can still go wrong. The low could stall to our west. The Gulf flow could be delayed. So, while there’s some optimism for decent rainfall by the middle of next week, right now I’m keeping Tuesday chance at 20% while we monitor the pieces of this weather puzzle come together.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.