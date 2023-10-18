Denison needs to win out, starting with Princeton

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will travel to Princeton on Friday needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Jackets realize that it may taking all of their final three games to make it to the post-season and that is what they are hoping to do.

“For three weeks in a row, we don’t care who we play,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “We are in the playoffs already. Maybe it is not an elimination Friday night where we have to pack in our stuff on Monday, but you have to take care of business and win the ballgame. That’s what it’s about right now.”

Denison and Princeton kickoff at 7:30pm in Princeton.

