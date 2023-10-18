Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison needs to win out, starting with Princeton

Denison prepares for Princeton
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will travel to Princeton on Friday needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Jackets realize that it may taking all of their final three games to make it to the post-season and that is what they are hoping to do.

“For three weeks in a row, we don’t care who we play,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “We are in the playoffs already. Maybe it is not an elimination Friday night where we have to pack in our stuff on Monday, but you have to take care of business and win the ballgame. That’s what it’s about right now.”

Denison and Princeton kickoff at 7:30pm in Princeton.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

Latest News

Denison prepares for Princeton
Denison prepares for Princeton
Sherman prepares for Lone Star
Sherman searching for wins down the stretch of the season
Sherman prepares for Lone Star
Sherman prepares for Lone Star
Oklahoma Christian-Southeastern Volleyball Highlights
Oklahoma Christian-Southeastern Volleyball Highlights