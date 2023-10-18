A fall pop-up event is selling an estimated 95,000 items

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Just Between Friends is having their biggest sale yet this week after 16 years of being in Texoma.

“We had over 400 people, 400 families drop off their kids outgrown items to sell with us this week,” said Alyssa Clark, co-owner of Just Between Friends of Texoma.

With two to three pop-up events a year, Just Between Friends, or JBF, offers discounted prices that can be 50 to 90 percent below retail.

Clark said Just Between Friends is “a nationwide franchise now. It started about 30 years ago, in a mom’s living room, she just wanted to be able to sell some of her gently used kids items for a really affordable price and recycle within her friend group. So she hosted all her friends over in her living room, and they started selling and doing this exchange together, and that just grew... it became a garage sale, and then it grew to becoming into bigger event centers. And now there’s over 150 locations across the United States, and JBf Texoma is one of them. So our location here and the Sherman/Denison area has been here for almost 16 years.”

Clark said they work diligently to sell high-quality items. “We have our large team of staff that comes in and we train them on inspecting items before they go out on the floor, especially clothing and shoes, since that gets the most wear, we try to go through everything. Of course we’re human, we miss some things, it’s a lot of volume and a couple of days. But we do our best to make sure that everything going out on the sales floor is high quality, its current, there is no hole stains, anything that is damaged on the item.”

To sell in these events, Clark said to “register online on our website to sell with us. They’ll gather their items on our site, walk them through every step of prepping their items and bringing them here to drop off with us. Our team works very long hours and we work very hard that week of our sale to organize everything and get it ready for shopping.”

To become a team member, Clark said “whenever we are getting ready for our next sale, we have our team application on our website, if you’d like to join our team, if you ever want to work a shift just to get your feet wet and see if it’s for you, there’s an application on our website, and our team coordinator will plug you into the schedule wherever it sees fit, and you get a chance to work with us here.” Clark said their team is growing... “all of our staff members are also consigners they’re also local moms and dads who just want to make some extra money to be able to buy more things for their kids this week, and it’s also just a great way to build some friendships and just have a good time working in merchandising kids items throughout the week.”

Wednesday, October 18, is the presale, ticket are required and are available on the JBF website.

The event is officially open to the public Thursday through Saturday, tickets are free online or three dollars for admission at the door.

The next pop-up event will be in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.