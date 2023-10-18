Texoma Local
Family friendly events you can see before the State Fair of Texas ends

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - Whether its an attraction you see every year, or something new, the State Fair of Texas has shows for everyone.

News 12 introduces you to two shows families can see before the State Fair of Texas ends.

From Acrobats to Water balloon fights, Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone are keeping the laughs going after they both suffered injuries 16 years ago.

“There are so many great acrobats out there and we are only getting older and less sexy so we went straight to the funny and now we have a show without any words that we can perform all over the world,” Gelsone said.

Christina said they wanted to do something different from the usual love story performance and decided to do a 180 and now perform with a war theme. The Acrobuffos bring two people out of the crowd to join their act making it something new in each performance.

“We have no idea what’s going to happen, so it keeps us fresh every show.” Bloom “Oh it’s a different person, we have no idea what they’re gonna do, plus the kids are always a wild card,” Bloom said.

Or if you don’t want to get wet with the water balloons then maybe this next event is for you, dogs.

“We have dogs that’ll run, jump, spin, and a couple that almost fly for an applause,” All Star Stunt Dog Show Trainer Bryan Arney said.

There are 30 dogs that rotate for the All Star Stunt Dog Show and all the dogs in the show are all from various rescues, pounds, and shelters. Each show has about nine dogs who perform.

“The ability to bring something positive to light that makes people have an emotion, a feeling, I love hearing such and such dog in the show reminded me of my dog that passed away and that made the show that much more special to me, we never know what little things we do, what type of affect that we have on somebody out there, so we always try our hardest to put on a good show us and the dogs included,” Arney said.

The All Star Stunt Dog Show is celebrating their 5th year at the fair.

“There are no crowds like the crowds at the State Fair of Texas, the love and support, that southern hospitality is alive and well,” Arney said.

Catch both of these shows now until Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

