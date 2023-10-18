Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Brown, Caress Davida, 06/09/1993 of Dallas, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 3/3/2023

Golden, Robert Sean, 01/14/1987 of Collinsville, Burglary of Habitation 8/6/2023

Flores, Sebastian Nathaniel, 08/01/1997 of Dallas, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/7/2023

Gonzales, Daniel Lee Jr., 08/01/2002 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/8/2023

Thomas, Brian Charles, 01/16/1983 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 11/3/2020

Henderson, Johnny Denton, 09/03/1966 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/30/2023

Hagood, Charles Edison, 06/21/1970 of Gordonville, Assault Peace Officer 8/3/2023

Ortega, Carmen Concepcion, 03/05/1985 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/8/2023

Williams, Rashad Tirrell, 07/02/1987 of Irving, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 8/7/2022

Dominy, Kellie Lynn, 12/19/1970 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 12/3/2022

Crist, Harold Thomas, 11/12/1961 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 8/11/2023

Harger, Larry Michael Jr., 08/27/1990 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/19/2023

Orrick, Nicholas Lee, 11/04/1993 of Denison, UUMV 8/7/2023

Smith, Harold Uriah, 06/07/1990 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/10/2023

Turner, Ronald Gene, 10/07/1975 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction; Ct. 3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 8/11/2023

Reynolds, Austin James, 04/20/1999 of Trenton, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/1/2023

Reynolds, Catherine Joann, 10/24/2000 of Trenton, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/1/2023

Arnold, Jiohnny Caprice, 03/21/2004 of Bonham, Agg Assault w/DW Cause BI ‐ Family/House 8/17/2022

Arellano, Betty Ann, 09/11/1985 of Cartwright, Ct. 1 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5; Ct. 2 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 3 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 11/25/2022

Westall, Nathan Ray, 08/27/2004 of Denison, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair 7/23/2023

Norris, Deidri, 11/10/1972 of Denison, UUMV 7/28/2023

Omayebu, Andrezasia Trechelle Mashae, 12/23/1996 of Sherman, UUMV 7/28/2023

Gonzales, Daniel Lee Jr., 08/01/2002 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW 6/5/2023

Mack, Mary Ciara, 06/10/1998 of Denison, Burglary of Habitation 6/5/2023

Johnston, Anthony W, 07/18/1975 of Colbert, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact 9/26/2022

Payne, Tyler Charles, 08/26/1991 of Anna, Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k 11/14/2022

Cofer, Thomas Wesley, 09/08/1981 of Atoka, Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k 11/14/2022

Collett, Michael Richard, 11/24/1961 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/12/2023

Truax, Richard Allyn, 09/29/1969 of Sherman, Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Meth 8/2/2023

Walker, Hayley Danielle, 12/06/1993 of Cartwright, Burglary of Building 6/11/2023

Russell, Vanessa Gail, 02/09/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/17/2023

Henderson, Quincy Lee, 11/15/1985 of Blue Ridge, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction 3/13/2023

Ofili, Mallory, 02/14/1965 of Sherman, Theft Prop<$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 6/5/2023

Butler, Mya Al, 01/03/1991 of McKinney, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 6/27/2023

Whisman, Jared Lee, 07/29/1974 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 12/9/2022

Kuntz, Cody Alan, 11/16/1989 of Sherman, Continuous Violence Against The Family 7/3/2023

Klingsmith, Martina Lanae, 12/13/1973 of Sherman, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 4/29/2023

Henderson, Kimbal Fox, 02/24/1964 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/19/2023

Masterson, Stephen James, 08/05/1991 of Sherman, Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Cocaine 8/6/2023

Hoaglen, Michelle Ann‐Marie, 08/17/1978 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility; Ct. 3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 1/14/2023

Howard, Roderick Tad, 02/11/1990 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Conspiracy to Commit Murder; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 12/19/2020

