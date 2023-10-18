Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

(Source: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brown, Caress Davida, 06/09/1993 of Dallas, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 3/3/2023

Golden, Robert Sean, 01/14/1987 of Collinsville, Burglary of Habitation 8/6/2023

Flores, Sebastian Nathaniel, 08/01/1997 of Dallas, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/7/2023

Gonzales, Daniel Lee Jr., 08/01/2002 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/8/2023

Thomas, Brian Charles, 01/16/1983 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 11/3/2020

Henderson, Johnny Denton, 09/03/1966 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/30/2023

Hagood, Charles Edison, 06/21/1970 of Gordonville, Assault Peace Officer 8/3/2023

Ortega, Carmen Concepcion, 03/05/1985 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/8/2023

Williams, Rashad Tirrell, 07/02/1987 of Irving, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 8/7/2022

Dominy, Kellie Lynn, 12/19/1970 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 12/3/2022

Crist, Harold Thomas, 11/12/1961 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 8/11/2023

Harger, Larry Michael Jr., 08/27/1990 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/19/2023

Orrick, Nicholas Lee, 11/04/1993 of Denison, UUMV 8/7/2023

Smith, Harold Uriah, 06/07/1990 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/10/2023

Turner, Ronald Gene, 10/07/1975 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction; Ct. 3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 8/11/2023

Reynolds, Austin James, 04/20/1999 of Trenton, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/1/2023

Reynolds, Catherine Joann, 10/24/2000 of Trenton, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/1/2023

Arnold, Jiohnny Caprice, 03/21/2004 of Bonham, Agg Assault w/DW Cause BI ‐ Family/House 8/17/2022

Arellano, Betty Ann, 09/11/1985 of Cartwright, Ct. 1 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5; Ct. 2 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 3 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 11/25/2022

Westall, Nathan Ray, 08/27/2004 of Denison, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair 7/23/2023

Norris, Deidri, 11/10/1972 of Denison, UUMV 7/28/2023

Omayebu, Andrezasia Trechelle Mashae, 12/23/1996 of Sherman, UUMV 7/28/2023

Gonzales, Daniel Lee Jr., 08/01/2002 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW 6/5/2023

Mack, Mary Ciara, 06/10/1998 of Denison, Burglary of Habitation 6/5/2023

Johnston, Anthony W, 07/18/1975 of Colbert, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact 9/26/2022

Payne, Tyler Charles, 08/26/1991 of Anna, Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k 11/14/2022

Cofer, Thomas Wesley, 09/08/1981 of Atoka, Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k 11/14/2022

Collett, Michael Richard, 11/24/1961 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/12/2023

Truax, Richard Allyn, 09/29/1969 of Sherman, Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Meth 8/2/2023

Walker, Hayley Danielle, 12/06/1993 of Cartwright, Burglary of Building 6/11/2023

Russell, Vanessa Gail, 02/09/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/17/2023

Henderson, Quincy Lee, 11/15/1985 of Blue Ridge, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction 3/13/2023

Ofili, Mallory, 02/14/1965 of Sherman, Theft Prop<$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 6/5/2023

Butler, Mya Al, 01/03/1991 of McKinney, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 6/27/2023

Whisman, Jared Lee, 07/29/1974 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 12/9/2022

Kuntz, Cody Alan, 11/16/1989 of Sherman, Continuous Violence Against The Family 7/3/2023

Klingsmith, Martina Lanae, 12/13/1973 of Sherman, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 4/29/2023

Henderson, Kimbal Fox, 02/24/1964 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/19/2023

Masterson, Stephen James, 08/05/1991 of Sherman, Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Cocaine 8/6/2023

Hoaglen, Michelle Ann‐Marie, 08/17/1978 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility; Ct. 3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 1/14/2023

Howard, Roderick Tad, 02/11/1990 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Conspiracy to Commit Murder; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 12/19/2020

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One person dies in Bryan County trash truck crash
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
An inside look at the never-ending challenges faced in Durant and all of Texoma.
Durant drug busts yield huge bounty
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker

Latest News

The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.
Stephens County Sheriff announces retirement after 4 terms
Acrobuffos perform infront of a crowd at the State Fair of Texas Thursday afternoon
Family friendly events you can see before the State Fair of Texas ends
Just Between Friends is having their biggest sale yet this week after 16 years of being in...
A fall pop-up event is selling an estimated 95,000 items
Just Between Friends is having their biggest sale yet this week after 16 years of being in...
A fall pop-up event is selling an estimated 95,000 items