Ringling football coach accused of abuse and civil rights violations charged

The Ringling head football coach and principal who was accused of abuse, bullying, and civil rights violations was charged Tuesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Ringling head football coach and principal who was accused of abuse, bullying, and civil rights violations was charged Tuesday.

According to court records, Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a lengthy OSBI investigation.

In February, Koons was placed on administrative leave by Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters after allegations of him harassing his players arose.

The NAACP Oklahoma State Conference called for a civil rights investigation into Koons’ treatment of players after complaints claimed that he verbally abused players, including him reportedly making homophobic and racial remarks to players.

