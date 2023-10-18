Texoma Local
Ringling football coach faces charges amid alleged student athlete abuse accusations

By Drury Vaughan and KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - For longtime Ringling resident Nicolette Hill, she says she has seen her community divided.

“I think its sad for our kids, they suffer the most right now, they don’t seem to have the spirit like we used to have, it really hurts them and affects them the way that they perform,” Hill said.

Tuesday, the Jefferson County District Attorney filed a criminal charge of outraging public decency against Ringling High School principal and head football coach Philip Koons for his involvement in alleged verbal and physical abuse towards student athletes.

Court documents trace the alleged abuse incidents back to 2021. News 12 spoke with victims who said Koons had verbally abused them for years and forced players to perform up downs nude following practice.

Hill says that was not her experience.

“My nephew loves his coach, and my mom works at the school, and she loves every one of them, they’ve been very good to her, very nice, very polite, very family oriented people,” Hill stated.

Hill says it will take time for her community to heal and recover.

“Let’s come back together and be Blue Devils, that’s what we are, we’re supposed to be united, and just for the kids sake, its really sad to me, its sad that people let it go so far,” Hill added.

As of post time, Ringling Public Schools has not commented on the criminal charge against Koons.

