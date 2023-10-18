Texoma Local
Stephens County Sheriff announces retirement after 4 terms

The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.
The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wayne McKinney, Stephens County Sheriff, announces his retirement in a statement released on Facebook.

The retirement will take effect on Feb. 2, 2024.

In the statement, McKinney said he is proud of the job the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has done during his time as Sheriff.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to have served the citizens for 16 years as your Sheriff. The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is highly professional and it has been an honor to serve with, and lead the most courageous men and women that I have ever known. We have done our duty, as we have seen it, with integrity, honor and excellence.. for that I’m very proud of what has been accomplished by these loyal and professional individuals.”

McKinney ended the statement by endorsing the current Undersheriff, Rick Lang, to be the next Stephens County Sheriff.

You can read his full statement below.

