Sulphur man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur man is charged with manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal crash on Monday while he was under the influence of drugs.
The crash happened on Hwy-177, near Gene Autry.
According to court documents, Joseph McCullough, 37, was driving with a suspended license when he crossed the center line and hit a car headed the other direction.
William Herbert Duzan, 35, was killed in the crash.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.