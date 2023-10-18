Sulphur man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur man is charged with manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal crash on Monday while he was under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened on Hwy-177, near Gene Autry.

According to court documents, Joseph McCullough, 37, was driving with a suspended license when he crossed the center line and hit a car headed the other direction.

William Herbert Duzan, 35, was killed in the crash.

