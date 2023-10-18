Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sulphur man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash

(KTTC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur man is charged with manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal crash on Monday while he was under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened on Hwy-177, near Gene Autry.

According to court documents, Joseph McCullough, 37, was driving with a suspended license when he crossed the center line and hit a car headed the other direction.

William Herbert Duzan, 35, was killed in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One person dies in Bryan County trash truck crash
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Trial continues in the murder of a young Sherman woman
An inside look at the never-ending challenges faced in Durant and all of Texoma.
Durant drug busts yield huge bounty

Latest News

One person was hospitalized, and a juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Ardmore on Tuesday.
Juvenile in custody after Ardmore shooting
The impact can be seen from the cattle in pastures to the meat at the butcher shop.
Texas drought takes toll on beef production industry
Two-way traffic on University Boulevard in Durant will reopen Thursday as the city nears the...
Two-way traffic on University Blvd. to reopen
The Kingston Animal Control is holding a fundraiser at the Kingston Trunk or Treat event on...
Talk of the Town: Kingston Animal Control Fundraiser