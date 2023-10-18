Texoma Local
Talk of the Town: Kingston Animal Control Fundraiser

Kingston Animal Control Officer Melissa Cruz and Kingston Police Chief Kasey Cox visited News 12 to bring attention to their fundraiser in Kingston.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Kingston Animal Control is holding a fundraiser at the Kingston Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 29th.

The fundraiser is to help take care of local animals and help fund the new animal control facility.

Raffle tickets are available to purchase at Town Hall for a chance to pie your favorite city employee in the face.

Popcorn, baked goods and homemade dog treats will be available for purchase.

There will also be a dog costume contest.

The fundraiser will be on Sunday, October 29th at 6 p.m. at 22 N. Main St. in Kingston.

