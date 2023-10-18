Talk of the Town: Kingston Animal Control Fundraiser

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Kingston Animal Control is holding a fundraiser at the Kingston Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 29th.

The fundraiser is to help take care of local animals and help fund the new animal control facility.

Raffle tickets are available to purchase at Town Hall for a chance to pie your favorite city employee in the face.

Popcorn, baked goods and homemade dog treats will be available for purchase.

There will also be a dog costume contest.

The fundraiser will be on Sunday, October 29th at 6 p.m. at 22 N. Main St. in Kingston.

Fundraiser for Kingston Animal Control facility (Kingston Animal Control)

