Two-way traffic on University Blvd. to reopen

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Two-way traffic on University Boulevard in Durant will reopen Thursday as the city nears the end of two years worth of construction.

The City of Durant announced that at noon on Thursday, two-way traffic will be reopened on University Boulevard.

According to the city, all stop lights will be operational except for the intersection of University Boulevard and University Place, which will remain a four-way stop while additional wiring is installed.

The city said that construction crews will be on site to wrap up additional tasks over the next few weeks.

Construction began in October 2021, and it was originally expected to be finished in under a year.

