Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One person dies in Bryan County trash truck crash
Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort
The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Trial continues in the murder of a young Sherman woman
An inside look at the never-ending challenges faced in Durant and all of Texoma.
Durant drug busts yield huge bounty

Latest News

The Good Side: Tips from Dead People
The Good Side: Tips from Dead People
The Good Side: Tips from Dead People
In this photo provided by the Innocence Project of Florida, Leonard Allen Cure poses from the...
Georgia sheriff releases body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden wraps up his visit to wartime Israel with a warning against being ‘consumed’ by rage
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case