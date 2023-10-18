Women in Entrepreneurship Conference held in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Women in Durant ready to be inspired and empowered by other business-minded people.

" I’m looking into starting my own business. I do have a college degree. I have a degree in psychology from southeastern, however, it’s just not panning out in, in my area,” Durant resident Carla Pettit said.

She came to gain insight into how to achieve her goal of becoming an entrepreneur.

“We love coming together, supporting women and what they’re doing and how they’re trying to make their dreams come true,” First United Bank’s Kara Byrd stated.

This event is more than just a conference. it served as a safe space for women to come together to find support in each other. whether that be guidance in career goals, or life in general.

“We have the Crisis Control Center will be here to speak. We also have, um, Shauna Sellers and Becky Hicks here with First United, who will be, uh, leading us through three vital questions, which is how to transform workplace drama,” Byrd shared.

Keynote speaker Haley Rushing, with the Purpose Institute, shares the power of purpose when trying to grow a business.

The feedback was positive.

“A lot of the ladies I’ve met so far are very intelligent. they’re very, beautiful on the inside and out,” Pettit said.

While women came here with different needs, they leave motivated to achieve their goals.

“When you look at inspiration, its thinking through, what makes our world better?” Byrd concluded.

