Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One person dies in Bryan County trash truck crash
The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Trial continues in the murder of a young Sherman woman
Her doorbell camera captured the alleged suspect getting out of Gunnels’ car and walking away,...
New details in Grayson Co. murder trial
Just Between Friends is having their biggest sale yet this week after 16 years of being in...
A fall pop-up event is selling an estimated 95,000 items
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Ringling football coach accused of abuse and civil rights violations charged

Latest News

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire