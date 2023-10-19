Texoma Local
Active shooter training course held at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center

By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - First responders from all over North Texas came to Wilson N. Jones for an active shooter training course.

“I’m very proud of this. I think this has been a good thing for the hospital as well as for the community,” Wilson N. Jones Security Manager, Brandon Brandenburg expressed.

The course is taught by the active attack response training team, who works with research groups and the FBI to gain useful intel.

“They take the statistics and the incidents across the country, in the world, and that’s how we come up with some of our training,” Texas Regional Manager for Active Attack Response Training, Chris Earnest shared.

Your local law enforcement agencies are learning even more ways to better protect the community.

This active shooter training will strengthen officers communication and tactical skills.

So, in the event of an emergency, they can safely neutralize threats.

“We have multiple agencies here, some that we work with around this area. so this gives us a cohesive response. if we do have some type of active attack or active shooter within this area,” Sherman Police Department’s Sgt. Alex Shivers said.

Training is five days long.

The first two are spent learning ways to save lives during intense, and dangerous situations.

“Then the next three days they’re learning how to teach the class back to their agency or whoever may be in their area,” Earnest replied.

An objective of the course is to provide agencies with adequate insight, so they can better prepare their teams, because when it comes to safety, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

