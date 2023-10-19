Texoma Local
Ada stays undefeated, looks to move to 8-0 against Fort Gibson

Ada prepares for Ft Gibson
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars will host Fort Gibson on Thursday as they try to keep their perfect record in tact.

Ada is 7-0 on the season with a real chance to go 8-0 this week. The Cougars have steadily built up their offense while leaning on a veteran and talented defense early in the season. Ada has two wins of 7-0 and another they won 14-7.

The offense has started to catch up and head coach Brad O’Steen has a pretty complete football team right now.

