Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
By Kamie Roesler and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Law enforcement officials suspect the driver in the deadly buggy crash in Minnesota was pretending to be her twin sister.

Two children in the buggy were killed in the crash.

Originally, Sheriff John DeGeorge identified the driver in the deadly crash as a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley, Minnesota.

She has a twin sister, and the documents state that the second sister was likely the one driving the car.

On Oct. 19, KTTC received 55 pages in search warrant affidavits from the Fillmore County Courthouse in Preston, filed between Oct. 4-9.

According to the affidavits, law enforcement began looking into who was driving the SUV shortly after the crash. It didn’t take long for investigators to suspect the second twin was the driver.

Court documents state both sisters were on the scene when authorities arrived Sept. 25. When officers and deputies arrived, the first sister told police she was driving the SUV that is registered to her twin.

At that time there was another car at the crash site, also registered to her twin.

Documents show the second twin left work at the Crossroads Hy-Vee in Rochester shortly before 8 a.m. on the day of the crash and was seen getting into the SUV and leaving.

The affidavit states this information was received from Hy-Vee staff, where they both worked. It also accuses the second twin of admitting to using methamphetamines and being high at the time of the collision.

Surveillance video also captured the second twin at some point appearing to change her shirt.

One court document concludes by saying, “As a result of evidence located through statements and footage, it became apparent that (twin No. 2) was the likely driver of the striking vehicle.”

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and a 13-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital with injuries but survived. All four of the children in the buggy were siblings and lived in rural Stewartville.

The sisters names are being withheld, as no formal charges have been announced.

