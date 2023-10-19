Durant opens University Blvd. to commuters

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, city leaders gathered to open the streets on University Blvd. in Durant, marking another step towards completion of the two and a half year project.

But Durant interim city manager Rick Rumsey says there is still some more work to do.

“Some backfill around the sidewalks, making the side streets a smoother transition to the new surface, and widening of intersections,” Rumsey said.

The project started in November 2021, but unforeseen circumstances caused delays in the construction phase.

“Hopefully was going to be done in a year, ran into some problems along the way, change orders had to be made and stuff, and so it delayed the opening by about 11 and a half months,” Rumsey added.

For Sheryl Divin at Durant Physical Therapy and Fitness, she says the closed roads created safety issues for their elderly and physically challenged patrons.

“One would cut through, and woah, they didn’t worry about you, and then gigantic tractors, cement trucks putting full loads on that parking lot... but those you had to navigate too,” Divin stated.

Divin says the commute to work has been a struggle, “A lot of us are using the residential street that runs parallel with this street its called Chuckwa, its a residential but its a cut through, and so we’ve all been using that.”

Divin also says now that the streets are open, business owners are expecting more customers.

“Just getting to revisit some of these shops that wasn’t really worth the hassle previously, so it might be a whole new discovery period for me, I’ve only been here for two years and we’re really excited,” Divin added.

