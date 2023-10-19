Texoma Local
Grayson Crisis Center holds annual Power of Purple fundraiser

This year’s luncheon gave local officials and businesses the opportunity to support the...
This year’s luncheon gave local officials and businesses the opportunity to support the center’s mission.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Crisis Center held its annual Power of Purple fundraiser event on Thursday at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom.

This year’s luncheon gave local officials and businesses the opportunity to support the center’s mission.

The crisis center is an emergency shelter with a 24-hour crisis hotline and advocates who help those escaping bad situations.

So far in 2023, the center has served 500 people, 162 of whom were children.

Executive Director, Shelli Shields, said she is thankful for a community that helps each other.

