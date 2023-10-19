Texoma Local
A Homeowner is using their real-life construction project for their Halloween theme

By Talaiya Munson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The skeleton construction workers are more than just a Halloween decoration...

The house is set to get some exterior work done next week, while a real work crew will be busy outside the house, the skeleton crew will help with a few light touches. The skeletons are styled in vests and tools, the owners even incorporated the actual permits as part of the lively display.

The owner said they love Halloween and every year they like to switch up their decoration theme. “Everyone comes by takes pictures with them, and we love it. We loved that last year when the kids came, they squealed and screamed ‘mom, dad, look!’ And we love that all the parents actually thanked us that we did that,” said the homeowner.

