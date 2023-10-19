Texoma Local
Meet the ‘Turf Tank’: the robot striping Sherman ISD’s Bearcat Stadium

The field striper robot saves the grounds crew time and resources.
The field striper robot saves the grounds crew time and resources.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD has begun preparing for Friday night kick-off with the help of a robot called the ‘Turf Tank’ that stripes the Bearcat Stadium field.

Director of Maintenance and Operations, Scott Conrad said the district purchased it nearly three years ago. The relatively small robot can do the job of three workers.

“It would take probably 4 to 5 hours,” Conrad said, “Three people pulling stream, measuring it out, setting it up.”

The ‘Turf Tank’ can complete each line on the field in just over two minutes and can finish the entire field in about two hours.

“About seven times faster,” Conrad said.

Allowing workers to focus on other tasks to make sure the stadium is ready for kick-off.

“Especially on practice fields, because instead of sending three people out to mark nine practice fields, we send one guy out,” Conrad said.

The ‘Turf Tank’ is GPS-powered, it connects to this satellite and the data can be found on an iPad.

“I can click the stadium and I can go in here and we have all our different plans, I can click the field and it does the whole outline for us,” said a grounds crew worker.

Then workers click the field they want and the ‘Turf Tank’ does the rest. This saves the grounds crew time and resources.

“We love it,” Conrad said.

The little ‘Turf Tank’ robot has made a big difference for the Sherman ISD grounds crew.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

