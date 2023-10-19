Near-Record Highs Fri-Sat, Soaking Rain Potential Mid-Week

A clear and cool night with nearly calm winds will be followed by a sunny and very warm Friday with near-record highs around 90 degrees, and a westerly wind at 10 mph. Saturday also look to have near-record warmth.

There will be some passing clouds with an upper wave Saturday, so we’ll go “mostly sunny to partly cloudy” for your Saturday skies.

Southerly winds crank up early next week and begin to transport a fairly deep plume of Gulf moisture northward; meanwhile, the jet stream forces upper high pressure away and allows low pressure to evolve to our west. This is a favorable pattern for rain, the question is how far south will the high move. If it remains closer to Texoma than expected, rainfall potential would be less. That’s the uncertainty but the odds for some rain look quite good so I will keep mid-week chances at 60%.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

