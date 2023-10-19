New details in the Grayson Co. murder trial

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Day three of the Emelia Gunnels murder trial in Grayson County.

A man accused of strangling a young Sherman woman to death three years ago is representing himself in court.

Charged in the 21-year-old’s death, a former co-worker at FedEx, 46-year-old Ebby Wade.

Wade is accused of strangling her to death after she went over to his apartment to play video games but never returned just weeks after rejecting his romantic advances.

Wade is representing himself but does have a stand-by council.

They will take over, in the event he no longer wants to represent himself.

Throughout the trial, Judge Brian Gary has had to intervene and explain to Wade that he cannot interrupt the witnesses.

The witnesses prosecutors have brought forward have asked Wade to rephrase his questions or were confused about what he was asking.

Only Grayson County prosecutors have called witnesses to the stand on Wednesday.

Which included a woman who lives at River Ranch Apartment, the same complex where Gunnels’ vehicle was located, adjacent to Wade’s apartment complex.

Her doorbell camera captured the alleged suspect getting out of Gunnels’ car and walking away, the night she went missing.

The Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office testified Wade’s height matches the person in the video and is seen walking with a limp.

Wade’s ex-wife told police that he was involved in a car crash, several years prior, which left him with a limp.

Wade faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The trial resumes Thursday morning.

For more on trial, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.