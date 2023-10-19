Pottsboro looks to bounce back against Emory-Rains

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals will look to bounce back this week after a tough loss on the road against Winnsboro.

This week the Cardinals return home to face an Emory Rains team that has struggled this year (0-7). The Cards are hoping to take full advantage of that this week as they look keep themselves in the district title picture.

