Pottsboro looks to bounce back against Emory-Rains

Pottsboro prepares for Rains
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals will look to bounce back this week after a tough loss on the road against Winnsboro.

This week the Cardinals return home to face an Emory Rains team that has struggled this year (0-7). The Cards are hoping to take full advantage of that this week as they look keep themselves in the district title picture.

