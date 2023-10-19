Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One person dies in Bryan County trash truck crash
Sulphur man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash
Her doorbell camera captured the alleged suspect getting out of Gunnels’ car and walking away,...
New details in Grayson Co. murder trial
The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Trial continues in the murder of a young Sherman woman
Just Between Friends is having their biggest sale yet this week after 16 years of being in...
A fall pop-up event is selling an estimated 95,000 items

Latest News

Durant opens University Blvd. to commuters
Durant opens University Blvd. to commuters
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles, several drones heading north out of Yemen
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say
President Joe Biden delivers an Oval Office speech on the wars in Israel and Ukraine.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine