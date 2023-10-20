Texoma Local
2023 RISE winner secures warehouse, how you can apply

Applications are open for the 2024 RISE Competition, which aims to give businesses a boost.
Applications are open for the 2024 RISE Competition, which aims to give businesses a boost.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Applications are open for the Sherman Economic Development Corporations 2024 RISE Competition, or Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs.

SEDCO has been holding the competition since 2020 as a way to benefit local entrepreneurs looking to boost their business.

Staci Wright, CEO of Big Girl Spa Essentials, was one of the winners in 2023. She received a $37,500 grant from the competition allowing her to move into a warehouse.

“Up until now we’ve been manufacturing everything out of my house,” Wright said, “This building that we got was absolutely a miracle.”

She aims to make the building more than just a space for production.

“Our plan is to have a manufacturing plant that has childcare on-site and a commercial kitchen on site,” Wright said, “So we provide breakfast, lunch and take-home dinners for all of our employees and their kids.”

Working with a local preschool to make it possible, she expects to open that portion of her building by 2024.

Wright’s business has also boomed with a new marketing campaign on Amazon.

“We tripled our sales,” Wright said, “The rise grant was the connecting piece.”

Wright said she had reached as far as her funding alone would take her and RISE was able to take her even further.

For business owners looking for a similar headstart, the application deadline is October 25 at noon.

SEDCO Chief Financial Officer, Ashton Bellows, said applicants must have more than 51% percent of sales from outside of Grayson County.

“They need to be at least one year old in business, but less than five years old in business,” Bellows said, “They need to be located in Sherman, or willing to relocate to Sherman.”

The application can be found on the SEDCO website.

