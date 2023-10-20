After five days, no verdict on Grayson Co. murder trial

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman man on trial for the murder of a young woman three years ago will have to wait until next week to learn his fate.

After five days of trial, both counsels made their final arguments to the jury today inside the Grayson County Justice Center.

One night in March of 2020, Emilia Gunnels went to former co-worker, 46-year-old Ebby Wade’s apartment to play video games, but never returned home.

Her body was found two days later in a creek near Midway Mall.

Throughout the five days, Grayson County prosecutors brought almost 40 witnesses to the stand and almost 240 exhibits of evidence

The defense called just three witnesses.

Wade whose fingerprints and DNA linked him to the crime decided to not take the stand.

Today former Texas Ranger Brad Oliver, recapped the day and information that led to Wade’s arrest.

He testified that on January 10, 2021, Wade’s DNA was positively linked to the sexual assault kit.

He was arrested the next day.

Wade told law enforcement that he never had sexual relations with Gunnels, not even a kiss, this was captured on body cam footage, and shown to the jury.

But from the day Gunnels went missing to the day he was arrested, he told at least two people that he did have sexual relations with her.

Emilia’s mother, Irene Gunnels describes her daughter as an introvert, who never showed interest in boys, and even considered becoming a sister in the catholic church.

For over two hours today, the jury deliberated but was sent home for the weekend.

Those jurors will continue deliberations on Monday.

