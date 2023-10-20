A+ Athlete: Kenneth York, Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Kenneth York from Whitewright High School.

Kenneth begins his grind in the classroom, holding a strong GPA. He’s a Beta Club National Qualifier and UIL Academics member. While also dedicating his time helping at Habitat for Humanity, the Food Pantry and the Clothes Closet

“He’s smart obviously,” said Whitewright Math Teacher Margaret Phillips. “He just can really interact well with adults and balances everything very well. I know he also has a job besides athletics and his classes.”

“I was always raised that academics came before anything else, so I mean that’s always been the focus,” said York. “At the end of the day, if you don’t pass you don’t get to play, so that’s always been a motivator. The better your grades are, the better you’ll set yourself up for as life goes on.”

The work continues for Kenneth in his athletics. Competing in powerlifting, track, baseball and football. Earning All District 1st team honors at running back, 2nd team at linebacker and team MVP for the 2022 season.

“You kind of know when you meet somebody who they’re going to be kind of quick,” said Whitewright football head coach Blake Yancey. “Just super regimented kid, always on time, punctual. You know, never makes an excuse. So just always has a smile on his face, if you asked Kenny to run through a brick wall, Kenny is going to run through a brick wall.”

“It kind of came natural to me that, that was my escape from all the stress that school puts on you,” said York. “So, I mean being in athletics, as much as it’s fun, it’s also essential for me to keep my mind in the right place.”

