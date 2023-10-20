Texoma Local
Authorities in Red River County looking for men wanted for murder

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Red River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three men wanted for murder.

The Red River County Sheriff’s office shared fliers from the Lamar County Crimestoppers describing murder suspects Keari McCain, 28, Quentence Doolittle, 23, and Jack Galbert, 29.

A fourth wanted man, Harvest Hines III, 26 has been captured.

Anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of any of the men can anonymously contact Lamar County and Red River County Crimestoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000 at 903-785-TIPS or 903-427-TIPS.

