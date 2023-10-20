Texoma Local
Deadline to apply for opioid settlement funds is next week

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After winning opioid settlements, the Oklahoma Attorney General is awarding millions of dollars in grant money to counties and municipalities.

CDC data shows Oklahoma medical providers dispense opioids at a higher rate than 42 other states, and District Attorney Melissa Handke said it’s a problem that outgrows addiction.

“Drug cases in our district are pretty high and opioids contribute to a big portion of those,” Handle said. “They relate to property crimes- people need the money to go buy the drugs off the street, and they will also fake prescriptions and things like that.”

After successfully suing the opioid industry, Oklahoma’s AG is dividing the 23 million dollars Oklahoma won and awarding it to political subdivisions, meaning local government that provides education, utilities, or public safety.

“Cities, counties, school districts, career tech school districts, those agencies are allowed to apply,” Handke said.

But the money needs to be used to fight back against the opioid crisis.

“The fund is set up to prevent further addiction to opioids,” Handke said. “And so the money can be used for various things. It can be used for prevention, It can be used for deterrent it can be used for education purposes.”

In order to get the money, political subdivisions must send a letter to the attorney general by early next week, stating they intend to apply for those funds.

“If the political subdivisions will send a letter of intent by the deadline, then they are eligible to receive this money but they have to send it by the deadline. Otherwise, his money will be given to bigger areas, suburban areas and we need the money just as bad to fight the same epidemic.”

