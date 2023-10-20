Durant Fire teaches kids about fire safety

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Fire Department talked to Durant elementary school students to raise awareness about fire safety during Fire Prevention Month.

The department shared on Facebook that they welcomed about 100 students from Washington Irving Elementary to their Central Fire Station to teach the kids about fire safety.

Students got the opportunity to climb into a fire engine and put out a “fire” of their own.

October is Fire Prevention Month and Durant Firefighters have been meeting with local students to teach them about fire... Posted by Durant Fire Department on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.