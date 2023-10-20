Durant Fire teaches kids about fire safety
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Fire Department talked to Durant elementary school students to raise awareness about fire safety during Fire Prevention Month.
The department shared on Facebook that they welcomed about 100 students from Washington Irving Elementary to their Central Fire Station to teach the kids about fire safety.
Students got the opportunity to climb into a fire engine and put out a “fire” of their own.
