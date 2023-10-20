Texoma Local
Grayson Co. jury shown new evidence in murder trial

The jury saw body cam footage from that interview including Wade saying the victim was flirtatious to him and didn’t mind receiving flowers from him on Valentine’s Day.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Day four of the Emilia Gunnels murder trial.

One night in 2020, she went over to play video games with her co-worker whose romantic advances she had rejected weeks earlier.

Her body was found two days later.

Thursday morning the man charged in her death, Ebby Wade, 46, asked for his standby council to take over after representing himself for the past 3 days.

Wade is accused of strangling Gunnels to death.

Thursday, DPS Forensic Scientists testified that they found male DNA after a sexual assault kit was taken on Gunnels.

Prosecutors were still bringing forward witnesses Thursday.

Among them was former Grayson County Sheriff’s Investigator Shane Rodriguez.

Rodriguez became emotional speaking of the day, he received the phone call that law enforcement had found Gunnels’ body in a creek near Midway Mall.

Later that same day, he asked Wade to come to the Grayson County Courthouse for questioning.

The jury saw body cam footage from that interview including Wade saying the victim was flirtatious to him and didn’t mind receiving flowers from him on Valentine’s Day.

Gunnel’s mother testified earlier in the trial that the flowers upset her daughter and she threw them away.

The deputies told Wade his phone was no longer active after 9 p.m. till about midnight, the night Gunnels went missing.

When Wade was told this, he became upset, told the deputies that the information was incorrect, and ended the interview with them.

Multiple witnesses testified that both of their phones longer showed activity after 9 p.m. on March 21, 2020.

Thursday, we continued to hear from law enforcement and forensic scientists.

If convicted, Wade faces up to life in prison.

The trial continues Friday morning.

