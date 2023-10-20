Man arrested in Sherman for marijuana possession

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Deputies arrested a Carrolton man for marijuana possession after a traffic stop in Sherman.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sanjuan Turner, 37, was stopped for a traffic violation on South Highway 75 near Pecan Street when a deputy smelled marijuana.

Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy found 11 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, and Turner was arrested.

He was booked into the Grayson County Jail where he posted a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.