Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel cakes at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - News 12 has talked about food at the State Fair of Texas and also traditions families can take part in, but we haven’t combined the two and talked about food traditions at the home of Big Tex.

“Our funnel cakes are the best on the fairgrounds,” Chief Frying Officer at Fernie’s Funnel Cakes Christi Erpillo said.

Fernie’s Funnel Cakes isn’t just a regular vendor, they’re the original funnel cake vendor at the State Fair of Texas. Selling the fried favorites since 1980.

“Did not have a clue they were going to be so iconic, but we sure are glad that they are,” Erpillo said.

Fernie’s is an icon, not just with the tasty treat, but also in the Big Tex Choice Awards, being in it 18 out of the last 20 years.

“We literally eat, sleep, and breathe the State Fair of Texas, even though the fair is open 24 days we are working on it all year long to make our parents proud, that’s what we want to do and I think we have,” Erpillo said.

Christi Erpillo’s mom “Fernie” is who started the family business 54 years ago.

“Had no idea it would become such a phenomenon at the state fair, everybody has to get a corny dog and a funnel cake and we are really proud to be in that top two,” Erpillo said.

News 12s Kylee Dedmon got to see what it takes to make an “OG” funnel cake.

“What makes the perfect funnel cake? Well the perfect funnel cake is believe it or not, it really is a science,” Erpillo said. It has to do with the batter and we get the best mix there is on the market, we also fry ours in peanut oil, peanut oil doesn’t age as fast in the fryer as some of the other oils do, it has to do with the temperature, it has to do with the mix, sometimes if it’s too thin you have to bring it up higher and move your funnel slower it really is a science.”

Last year, Fernie’s sold more than 7-thousand pounds of dry mix and with their reputation, that number doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

