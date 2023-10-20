Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rangers bring 2-1 ALCS lead into Game 4 against Astros

The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS
(KXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -117, Astros -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Rangers lead the series 2-1.

Texas is 90-72 overall and 50-31 in home games. The Rangers have an 81-35 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 90-72 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros are 73-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 17th time this season. The Astros are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 68 extra base hits (29 doubles and 39 home runs). Josh Jung is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez ranks third on the Astros with 56 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Jose Abreu is 11-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Astros: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sulphur man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash
Her doorbell camera captured the alleged suspect getting out of Gunnels’ car and walking away,...
New details in Grayson Co. murder trial
The Red River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Keari McCain,...
Authorities in Red River County looking for men wanted for murder
The skeleton construction workers are more than just a Halloween decoration...
Sherman homeowner uses real-life construction project for Halloween theme
Ringling football coach faces charges amid alleged student athlete abuse accusations
Ringling football coach faces charges amid alleged student athlete abuse accusations

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Leo Carlsson scores in an impressive NHL debut, but the Anaheim Ducks lose 3-2 to Dallas
Streaky Rangers suddenly headed wrong way again with Game 4 loss as Astros even ALCS
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the...
Abreu, Alvarez and Altuve help Astros pull even in ALCS with 10-3 win over Rangers in Game 4
Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie...
Semien’s batting glove in back pocket is difference between lineout, crucial double play in ALCS
Brandon Aubrey has found his new kicks with America’s football team
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has a shot at NFL history in his 2nd pro career after soccer