A Sherman High School senior receives a perfect score on the 2-D Art AP exam

Rachel Hammett is one of the 337 people in the world who earned a perfect score of 5 this year.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Rachel Hammett is one of the 337 people in the world who earned a perfect score of 5 this year.

Rachel Hammett enjoys capturing some of her favorite moments when creating 2-D art, “my art, if you look at it, it’s mostly colorful and bright and happy. I like that it can make you feel happy looking at it.” Especially treasured memories shared with her sisters. “I’m the youngest of four daughters and all my sisters went to college recently like the last one left. And so I was really thinking about how it’s about to be me going too, and all the things that I would miss with growing up with all my sisters. So I thought about things that would always keep me reminded about my childhood with them,” said Hammett.

That’s what inspired the art Rachel entered for the 2-D Art AP Exam at the end of her junior year. She chose the them “childhood nostalgia.” From their favorite foods, to the games they played together, even their love for dogs, Rachel’s art tells their story.

The exam required 20 pieces of art total, 15 fitting the theme, and the other five demonstrating the artists’ skill, “then you have to write about your theme and your artwork and submit it all at the end of the year,” Hammett explained.

Hammett said she was surprised to get a perfect score, initially she was aiming to get a higher score than her sister who took the same AP Art course some years ago. “It’s like a joke that I was trying to beat her at art, so I, of course, sent it to her, and I was like, look, and she was proud of me,” Hammett explained.

Sherry Young, Hammett’s AP art teacher, said AP judges from all over the world evaluated Hammett’s art. “There are judges from all across the United States, even in foreign countries, that because she was one of 337 in the world. So it’s like all over. So what they do, everybody judges. You know, there may be a selection of, say, 300 people that looked at her work and they graded it,” Young said.

Young explained that the exam is extensive... “there’s the three sections and they’re all graded on that. So to hit a perfect score for every one of those 20 things, it’s rare and exceptional.”

Hammett plans to take the exam again toward the end of her senior year.

