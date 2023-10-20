Texoma Local
Sherman hosting Special Needs Fall Festival

Sherman is hosting a Special Needs Fall Festival Saturday.
Sherman is hosting a Special Needs Fall Festival Saturday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman is hosting a Special Needs Fall Festival Saturday.

Sherman Parks and Recreation said that the festival will be a sensory sensitive event will be held from 10 to 12 Saturday morning in the Sherman Municipal Ballroom.

The free event will feature dimmed lighting and sounds, and there will be inclusive games, prizes, and snacks.

The event will be open to families with special needs children, and siblings are included.

Mark you calendar and join us for the Special Needs Fall Festival on Saturday, October 21st! This sensory sensitive...

Posted by Sherman Parks & Recreation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

