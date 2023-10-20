Sherman hosting Special Needs Fall Festival

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman is hosting a Special Needs Fall Festival Saturday.

Sherman Parks and Recreation said that the festival will be a sensory sensitive event will be held from 10 to 12 Saturday morning in the Sherman Municipal Ballroom.

The free event will feature dimmed lighting and sounds, and there will be inclusive games, prizes, and snacks.

The event will be open to families with special needs children, and siblings are included.

